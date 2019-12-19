Handpainted Trays And Tribal Art Lamps: This Shop Is Home Decor Paradise

If home decor makes you weak in the knees and you're always Pinteresting ideas to do up your home, check out Kalaa Planet in Panathur. Most of their products are handmade, sourced from artisans all across the country, and eco-friendly, too.

What we loved the most was their wall hanging sets -- from Rajasthani shehnai players to a set of warli pots placed aesthetically inside a wooden frame, each piece is sure to add colour to your walls and brighten up your home. You'll also find vibrantly painted terracotta lamps, sets of wooden jars resting on handpainted Mughal themed trays, elephant door hangings and even wooden pen stands featuring tribal art. Needless to say, we blew quite a bit of our salary here.

Folks who live away from Panathur (or Kadubeesanahalli, to be specific), you can order from their online store or DM them on Facebook for inquiries. They also do bulk orders -- so if you're looking for something cute and functional to gift your friends for any special event, you know where to go.