Kama Ayurveda's Beauty Products Are Food For The Mind, Body and Soul

Love everything ayurvedic and luxury? Then Kama Ayurveda will be your most loved bath and body brand. The products at Kama Ayurveda will not just lighten your senses, but also promise to take care of you, top to bottom, like nobody’s business. Bright lights, products neatly stacked on the brass racks and the feel of a temple – this place is more than just a pretty sight. Whiffs of mogra, lavender, and rose will lure you into trying almost all products.

The Bringadi Intensive Hair Oil, which acts as a natural conditioner for dry and damaged hair, fights dandruff and prevents hair loss is worth a buy. Go the natural way and colour your hair with the indigo hair colour (basically means no chemicals, just pure colour on your hair). Other things to fall for are an amazing kokum and almond body butter — it’s so thick and creamy and will hydrate your skin to perfection. Ideal for this rainy weather we think! Plus, it smells so yummy. The vanilla lip balm and their night care regime for women that includes a cleanser, toner, and moisturiser is also on point. They also have a collection of hair and body products for men, and a couple of mild soaps and oils for babies as well. Brownie points for no overpowering fragrances either! Their collection of incense sticks, candles and organic soaps, especially nutmeg, ginger and lime, are swoon-worthy too. They also have a range of products that cater especially to bridal beauty, so you can start using them before you intend to get married for that glow you’d like to have.

