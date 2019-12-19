Head To Kamat Bugle Rock For Bountiful North Karnataka-Style Meals

Located near Basavanagudi’s popular Bugle Rock (a massive natural rock formation which is believed to be 3,000 million years old), the restaurant is hard to miss. Lending the place a village-like ambience, the decor includes seating arrangements around a spacious courtyard. Spread across three floors, Kamat Bugle Rock has a choice of South Indian, North Indian and Indian Chinese in their menu. But skip all that in favour of their North Karnataka meals available on the topmost floor.

Served on banana leaves by staff dressed in traditional garb, the spread includes portions of typical dishes from the regional cuisine. So, expect servings of Kosambari, raita, dal (cooked with greens), chana curry, carrot chutney and Yennegai (a signature dish made with brinjal). While you sample each of the dishes, the jowar roti arrives, with a chunky cube of butter on top. Also part of the feast is a side of fresh greens and a sprig of spring onion to munch on, and curd along with a glass of buttermilk.

Just when you’re done devouring the rotis with the piquant Yennegai and other dishes, comes the rice, with a generous helping of sambar and rasam, all topped with a spoonful of ghee. Even the bill here, placed with parcels of sweet paan and bananas, seems like no ordinary affair. Want to end your meal on a sweet note? Go for the special meals, which include a Holige and fruit salad.