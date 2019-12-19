Quirk Up Your Summer Outfit With Junk Jewellery Starting From INR 50 Here

Since the season of baggy kurtas, breezy cotton pyjamas and kolhapuris is officially here, it's the best time to hoard up on junk jewellery to add some quirk and charm to your otherwise plain outfit. We've been obsessing over pretty trinkets already and found beautiful pieces from Kanaka Creations -- a Dharwad-based brand that sells handmade jewellery including nose pins, jhumkas, terracotta necklaces and bracelets.

A pair of quirky earrings go a long way in elevating that simple tunic. We found cool pieces like mirror tassel earrings, tiny, dome-shaped jhumkas and terracotta sets that can take you from work to coffee date in no time! You'll find brightly coloured terracotta earrings too, priced at INR 45 upwards. Looking to go all ethnic? Check out their collection of cute nose pins (they have clip-on ones too (if you're scared to actually pierce your nose), starting from INR 50.

If you're looking for more elaborate stuff, they have Meenakari jhumkas priced at INR 500 and plenty of heavy-work chains and kadhas. Since they don't have an online store, you will have to call or place your order on WhatsApp and they will get it delivered to your doorstep. Alternatively, you can reach out to them on Facebook for orders.