Soak Up The Sun At This Sea-Facing Resort In Kannur

Take a short drive out of Kannur (formerly known as Cannanore) to reach the Mascot Beach Resort. Sitting pretty atop a hillock, the sea-facing resort offers sweeping views of the Arabian sea. We recommend that you park yourself at one of the balconies at this property, and catch the colourful, jaw-dropping sunsets. If the calming sea breeze and the sounds of the ocean are not enough to soothe you, then, check into the in-house ayurveda spa. Trained therapists use traditional Ayurvedic techniques and natural oils to rid you of your weariness and will have you feeling as fresh as a daisy. Or just laze by the pool which overlooks the sea. It’s really a serene setting, and even when it rains, you’re assured of a beautiful view.

A bustling town, Kannur and its many sights deserve a visit during the trip. Choose to be a beach bum? Then, visit the Muzhappilangad Beach, a drive-in beach where you can race through the waters in your car or bike. There’s also Payyambalam Beach, a quiet and secluded spot that’s perfect for a seaside picnic. Built in the early 15th century, St. Angelo’s Fort was built by the first Portuguese Viceroy of India – Dom Francisco de Almeida. It still stands – a sturdy, brown structure lining the Arabian Sea and is one of Kannur’s must-visit spots.

A coastal town, Kannur’s fresh catch combined with the spices that the region is known for, makes for mouth-watering feasts. Don’t go away without tucking into local delicacies like the crumbly puttus, creamy prawn curries, fiery beef fry, and arikkadukka (stuffed mussel fry).