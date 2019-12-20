Mood For Punjabi Food? Drop By This Cafe For Some Amazing North Indian Delights!

Cafes

Kapoor's Cafe

Kalyan nagar, Bengaluru
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

215, 7th Main Road, HRBR Layout, Kalyan Nagar, Bengaluru

View 4 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Kapoor's cafe is a delight for all north Indians. The authentic Punjabi decor and food are just amazing. Talking about the food, the parathas are massive and loaded with butter. Don't miss the lassi though. You've settled for a glass of lassi and paneer paratha. Definitely, a try if you are around Kalyan Nagar.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Other Outlets

Kapoor's Cafe

Whitefield, Bengaluru
4.1

Gurukul Compound, Near Thubarahalli Bus Stop, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Kapoor's Cafe

HSR, Bengaluru

337, 27th Main, Sector 2, HSR Layout, Bengaluru

Kapoor's Cafe

Jayanagar, Bengaluru
4.0

GVS Complex, 4th Floor, 10th A Main Road, 3rd Block, Jayanagar East, Bengaluru

Kapoor's Cafe

Electronic city, Bengaluru
4.9

152/4, 4th Floor, Neeladri Road, Electronic City, Bengaluru

