Kapoor's cafe is a delight for all north Indians. The authentic Punjabi decor and food are just amazing. Talking about the food, the parathas are massive and loaded with butter. Don't miss the lassi though. You've settled for a glass of lassi and paneer paratha. Definitely, a try if you are around Kalyan Nagar.
Mood For Punjabi Food? Drop By This Cafe For Some Amazing North Indian Delights!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
