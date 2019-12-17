Gorge On Some Authentic Punjabi Food At Kapoor's Cafe New Outlet!

Casual Dining

Kapoor's Cafe

Electronic city, Bengaluru
4.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

152/4, 4th Floor, Neeladri Road, Electronic City, Bengaluru

View 4 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Heads up people in EC, Kapoor's cafe has opened up its new outlet at Neeladri Nagar, located on the 4th floor this place has the complete vibes of a Punjabi restaurant. One side of the restaurant is covered by wonderful wooden cots to give the feel of a Punjabi Dhaba and the other side is covered with neat tables and chairs. Very friendly and humble staffs. Now talking about the food, Dry fruit lassi is so loaded with dry fruits and thick lassi tasted so satisfying. The starters were so well made that it got over in seconds !!! perfect taste and immaculate blending of masala and other vegetables. 1. Soya puniabi pops 2. Corn cheese roll 3. Onion pakora 4. Veg cheese sticks For the main course, we had the cheese and Aloo paratha which were so well done. Fulkas and other curries like Bhindi masala fry, Methi paneer and veg Kolapuri were absolutely lip-smacking with their soft fulkas. Do try their Gulab jamoon and Rabdi which are promising. Overall the best place to spend a pleasant time with family and friends with delicious food. Pro tip : 1. They have valet car parking 2. Bike parking is available in the basement 3. Lift is available 4. Accepts cards

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

Other Outlets

Kapoor's Cafe

Whitefield, Bengaluru
4.1

Gurukul Compound, Near Thubarahalli Bus Stop, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Kapoor's Cafe

HSR, Bengaluru

337, 27th Main, Sector 2, HSR Layout, Bengaluru

Kapoor's Cafe

Kalyan nagar, Bengaluru
4.1

215, 7th Main Road, HRBR Layout, Kalyan Nagar, Bengaluru

Kapoor's Cafe

Jayanagar, Bengaluru
4.0

GVS Complex, 4th Floor, 10th A Main Road, 3rd Block, Jayanagar East, Bengaluru

