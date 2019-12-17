Gorge On Some Authentic Punjabi Food At Kapoor's Cafe New Outlet!

Heads up people in EC, Kapoor's cafe has opened up its new outlet at Neeladri Nagar, located on the 4th floor this place has the complete vibes of a Punjabi restaurant. One side of the restaurant is covered by wonderful wooden cots to give the feel of a Punjabi Dhaba and the other side is covered with neat tables and chairs. Very friendly and humble staffs. Now talking about the food, Dry fruit lassi is so loaded with dry fruits and thick lassi tasted so satisfying. The starters were so well made that it got over in seconds !!! perfect taste and immaculate blending of masala and other vegetables. 1. Soya puniabi pops 2. Corn cheese roll 3. Onion pakora 4. Veg cheese sticks For the main course, we had the cheese and Aloo paratha which were so well done. Fulkas and other curries like Bhindi masala fry, Methi paneer and veg Kolapuri were absolutely lip-smacking with their soft fulkas. Do try their Gulab jamoon and Rabdi which are promising. Overall the best place to spend a pleasant time with family and friends with delicious food. Pro tip : 1. They have valet car parking 2. Bike parking is available in the basement 3. Lift is available 4. Accepts cards