Kapoor's Cafe Has Now Opened At HSR Layout!

Casual Dining

Kapoor's Cafe

HSR, Bengaluru
₹ ₹ ₹ 

337, 27th Main, Sector 2, HSR Layout, Bengaluru

View 2 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

The famed Kapoor's Cafe from Whitefield has now opened in HSR Layout, and we went to check it out. I loved how one floor of the cafe has been done up dhaba-style, with charpoy seating. It is a completely different experience to be dining like that! We were served some of their signature dishes - paneer lababdar, dal makhani, potato raita, pindi chole and jeera rice, accompanied by missi rotis and phulkas. Everything tasted wonderful, though most of the side dishes were too spicy for me. The menu does contain a warning for people with a low spice threshold (like me), which I noticed a little too late. We also sampled Kapoor's famous dry fruit lassi and chhaas, served in earthen Patiala glasses. Both tasted lovely. We were served their famous fruit cream for dessert, which was okay. It was a far cry from the delicious fruit cream that I have thoroughly enjoyed at their Whitefield outlets. That said, this particular outlet is just a day old, so it wouldn't be fair to judge the food too harshly now.

What Could Be Better?

The charpoy seating can get a bit messy and cumbersome.

What's My Pro Tip?

Ask them to lessen the spice in your food, if you can't stand too much heat.

Other Outlets

Kapoor's Cafe

Whitefield, Bengaluru
4.1

Gurukul Compound, Near Thubarahalli Bus Stop, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Kapoor's Cafe

Kalyan nagar, Bengaluru
4.1

215, 7th Main Road, HRBR Layout, Kalyan Nagar, Bengaluru

