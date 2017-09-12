Pick anything from their huge selection of stuffed parathas served with a dollop of homemade white butter. They also do chole kulche, chole bhature and the simple poori aloo. While they do have a mains section, we are partial towards the combos which they offer as breakfast or lunch {these are big enough to make a satisfying lunch}. These combos come with parathas or chole bhature or even phulkas all packed in with raita, vegetable curries, Paneer Butter Masala, Dal Makhani and more. Also, try their seasonal Sarson Da Saag and Makke Di Roti. Finish off your meal with either the Shahi Tukda or the Chawal De Kheer or wash everything down with a thick lassi.