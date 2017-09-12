For a hearty Punjabi breakfast, in the Whitefield side of the world, look no further than Kapoor’s Cafe.
Kapoor's Cafe In Whitefield Is The Ultimate Breakfast Pit Stop For Parathas And Lassis
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
Who Is It For?
Lovers of big, fat breakfasts, those who can’t do without their parathas and don’t mind the ghee, butter and malai overload.
What's The Ambience Like?
There is no ambience here to write about. The place is clean and has standard tables and chairs, plus some colour on the wall.
Must Eat
Pick anything from their huge selection of stuffed parathas served with a dollop of homemade white butter. They also do chole kulche, chole bhature and the simple poori aloo. While they do have a mains section, we are partial towards the combos which they offer as breakfast or lunch {these are big enough to make a satisfying lunch}. These combos come with parathas or chole bhature or even phulkas all packed in with raita, vegetable curries, Paneer Butter Masala, Dal Makhani and more. Also, try their seasonal Sarson Da Saag and Makke Di Roti. Finish off your meal with either the Shahi Tukda or the Chawal De Kheer or wash everything down with a thick lassi.
How Was Your Experience?
I always go here for a big breakfast and opt for the combo meals. It is good value for money and the taste is as close to what you might get in a dhaba in the north. These guys don’t skimp on the butter or ghee and the portions are really good for the price.
LBBTip
Ample parking space here because Kapoor’s Cafe is located in a big compound.
