Kapoor’s Cafe wins hands down for its hearty North Indian breakfast and lunch combos. Plus, everything on the menu is very pocket-friendly.
Kapoor's Cafe In Whitefield Is All About Value For Money Vegetarian Punjabi Food
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
Why Should I Go For It?
Good food, great prices and for those looking to turn breakfast into lunch.
Must Eat
Cheese Paratha, their rich Dry Fruit Lassi, Dal Makhani and Fruit Cream
How Was My Experience?
The cafe is very small but does authentic, Punjabi food. Especially their tawa parathas. The staff is very friendly here too.
LBBTip
Call owner Arpit Kapoor before visiting, and he will take care of you personally. The weekends tend to get very crowded here, so head here early.
