Kapoor's Cafe In Whitefield Is All About Value For Money Vegetarian Punjabi Food

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Kapoor's Cafe

Whitefield, Bengaluru
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Gurukul Compound, Near Thubarahalli Bus Stop, Whitefield, Bengaluru

image-map-default
View 4 Other Outlets

Shortcut

Kapoor’s Cafe wins hands down for its hearty North Indian breakfast and lunch combos. Plus, everything on the menu is very pocket-friendly.

Why Should I Go For It?

Good food, great prices and for those looking to turn breakfast into lunch.

Must Eat

Cheese Paratha, their rich Dry Fruit Lassi, Dal Makhani and Fruit Cream

How Was My Experience?

The cafe is very small but does authentic, Punjabi food. Especially their tawa parathas. The staff is very friendly here too.

LBBTip

Call owner Arpit Kapoor before visiting, and he will take care of you personally. The weekends tend to get very crowded here, so head here early.

Casual Dining

Kapoor's Cafe

Whitefield, Bengaluru
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Gurukul Compound, Near Thubarahalli Bus Stop, Whitefield, Bengaluru

image-map-default
View 4 Other Outlets