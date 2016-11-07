Sing Like You're Winning At These Four Karaoke Hotspots In Kammanahalli

Karaoke doesn’t really come to mind, when you think Kammanahalli, right? “Kammanahattan” as it is popularly called, is where we usually end up looking for an alternate dining out experience. But looks like, English music karaoke is pretty popular in Kammanahalli, thanks to not one but four popular pubs that offer the mic to you to sing as you please. From lovers of AC/DC to Adele and from bathroom singers to blues gurus — there’s place for everyone at the karaoke nights of Kammanahalli’s neighbourhood pubs. Here’s your chance to hit up these pubs on different days of the week post a hectic day at work. Trust us, you’re sure to have a blast and sing your heart out!