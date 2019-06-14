Learn Yoga, Music And Cooking At This 93-Year-Old Bungalow In Tasker Town

First, a little history: this pretty bungalow smack in the centre of the city is actually 93 years old! Yup, that's right. Mahesh Naidu's (the owner) great grandfather, V. V. Naidu had built it in 1926, back when he was the coach of the Indian hockey team. Now, it's an artsy space for events, yoga and music classes, pop-up kitchens and workshops!

They have three yoga studios, two of which are open-air. We love that they have that rustic red-oxide flooring (it'll certainly remind you of grandma's home!) that gives you the feel of practising in an original yoga studio of yore. They teach Hatha, Ashtanga and Vinyasa yoga and the timings are from 6 am to 7:30 am from Monday through Thursday. Currently, it's priced at INR 2,500 for eight classes in a month but they're considering upping the number of classes.

They also teach Western music (keyboard, violin and guitar) and are affiliated to Trinity College, London. If music and yoga are too out there for you, attend one of their pop-up kitchen sessions. Held on the terrace of the building almost every Sunday, sign up and learn how to cook something new every week, be it BBQ Chicken, pickles or a nice Thai curry. Then, go home and show off your new-found skills! In case you'd like to conduct a workshop of your own, they even rent out their space.