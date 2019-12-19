This place is worth trying. They have two kinds of seating - one on the first floor with a traditional dining hall with tables and benches as well as short tables and mattresses. And there's a terrace seating which looks more like a beachside scene. They serve proper Mangalorian as well as Karnataka cuisine. I loved their mushroom sukka and baby corn rava fry. They serve cocktails in a quarter bottle that looks so amazing. Now coming to the desserts, they serve the best in that area. I recommend you try Obbatu and ghee.
Indulge In Karnataka Cuisine At This Restaurant On Brigade Road
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 500 - INR 1,000
Best To Go With?
Family and Big Group
Also On Cobaja
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
Comments (0)