Indulge In Karnataka Cuisine At This Restaurant On Brigade Road

Casual Dining

Cobaja

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
123, Brigade Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

This place is worth trying. They have two kinds of seating - one on the first floor with a traditional dining hall with tables and benches as well as short tables and mattresses. And there's a terrace seating which looks more like a beachside scene. They serve proper Mangalorian as well as Karnataka cuisine. I loved their mushroom sukka and baby corn rava fry. They serve cocktails in a quarter bottle that looks so amazing. Now coming to the desserts, they serve the best in that area. I recommend you try Obbatu and ghee.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 500 - INR 1,000

Best To Go With?

Family and Big Group

