Indulge In Karnataka Cuisine At This Restaurant On Brigade Road

This place is worth trying. They have two kinds of seating - one on the first floor with a traditional dining hall with tables and benches as well as short tables and mattresses. And there's a terrace seating which looks more like a beachside scene. They serve proper Mangalorian as well as Karnataka cuisine. I loved their mushroom sukka and baby corn rava fry. They serve cocktails in a quarter bottle that looks so amazing. Now coming to the desserts, they serve the best in that area. I recommend you try Obbatu and ghee.