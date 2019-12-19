Buy All Sorts Of Cutesy Home Decor At This Cosy Little Shop In Comm Street

Comm Street enthu cutlets! Check out this quaint little shop just opposite KFC. Set across two storeys, Kashmir House is a 50-year-old store that’s quite easy to miss what with all the clutter on its storefront. Don’t let that intimidate you though! Head right in and check out the variety of products on sale and we guarantee it will make you feel like you’re in a sort of mini Kashmir (or at the very least, a snug little antiques shop!).

We spotted grand Kashmiri table runners (that also look great as wall hangings), brass lanterns, antique clocks, Tibetan singing bowls, telescopes, chunky jewellery and plenty of home decor products. Antique clocks start from INR 1,200 and go up depending on the size of the clock. There are vintage cameras too, which the kindly store owner showed us how to use (after we were millennial enough to admit we didn’t know how). If you’re looking for small gifts, you’ll love their collection of home decor products. Priced at INR 200 and above, you will find little trinkets, cute planters, handcrafted wooden baubles and other oddments you didn’t know you wanted.