Why You Have To Try The Freshly Baked Kashmiri Bread From This Whitefield Cafe

The breads, of course. From the soft and fluffy Lavash, a really thin, unleavened bread to the sweet bread-like Girda cooked in the tandoor {tastes a lot like Khamiri roti, but is sweeter and smaller in size}. There is also the sesame crusted Czochworu, a Kashmiri donut meant to be eaten in the afternoon or evening and a Kulcha, a dry and crumbly bread. All these breads go very well with Kashmiri mains, both vegetarian and non vegetarian. But you can also try these breads slathered with butter, and a cup of nutty and sweet kahwa or the salty, pink noon chai, too.