The ambience is cosy. There are few collection of books. The place has some authentic Kashmiri flavoured food. It is located on the main road near the forum neighbourhood mall. The place is nice for quite evenings and some alone time from the traffic hustle.
Orzuv: Cafe With The Essence Of Kashmir In Whitefield
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
- Delivery Available
₹5,00 - ₹1,000
Family, Bae, Big Group
