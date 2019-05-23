Orzuv: Cafe With The Essence Of Kashmir In Whitefield

Casual Dining

Orzuv

Whitefield, Bengaluru
3.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Green Park Avenue, 17, Opp. Yamaha Showroom, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The ambience is cosy. There are few collection of books. The place has some authentic Kashmiri flavoured food. It is located on the main road near the forum neighbourhood mall. The place is nice for quite evenings and some alone time from the traffic hustle.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹5,00 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Big Group

