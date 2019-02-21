Orzuv is a small place tucked away in Whitefield, serving authentic Kashmiri food. The entire place is designed to replicate Kashmiri vibes - the music, the decor is on point along with the ambience. Grab some Kahwa tea, some mutton roganjosh and saffron rice to get a flavour of Kashmir, it's an experience you'll never forget.
A Bit of Kashmir In Bengaluru With This Beautiful Cafe In Whitefield
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Bae, Family
