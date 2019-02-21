A Bit of Kashmir In Bengaluru With This Beautiful Cafe In Whitefield

Casual Dining

Orzuv

Whitefield, Bengaluru
3.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Green Park Avenue, 17, Opp. Yamaha Showroom, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Orzuv is a small place tucked away in Whitefield, serving authentic Kashmiri food. The entire place is designed to replicate Kashmiri vibes - the music, the decor is on point along with the ambience. Grab some Kahwa tea, some mutton roganjosh and saffron rice to get a flavour of Kashmir, it's an experience you'll never forget.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Family

