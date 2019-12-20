These Beach Bungalows In Gorgeous Rameswaram That Come For A Steal

By the blue, blue waters of the Palk Bay, Kathadi North is a lovely property that occupies a secluded, white sand beach in Rameswaram. Amidst palm trees, Kathadi North houses four, white-washed cottages with thatched roofs. One look at them and you’ll know that they’re are perfect for your next escape to the seaside. Especially when we tell you that you can rent them out for INR 3,500 per night. Still too high for you? Then, snap up a comfortable tent nearby for just 1,500 bucks. And just so you get your money’s worth, they throw in a complimentary breakfast and free WiFi too.

The cottages here are earthy and made with eco-friendly materials. So, you get a lovely thatched roof and vintage windows and doors sourced from Karaikudi, a town in the Chettinad region. The rooms come attached with a bathroom with an open roof. So, you can enjoy a shower under the starry sky (couples, are you reading this?).If you are watersport crazy, you can explore the waters around you on a kayak or show off your skills in Stand Up Paddle Boarding. If you’d rather learn a new skill, sign up for a kite-surfing course or even for a basic tutorial in surfing. These come at an extra cost and trained instructors will help you with the nitty gritties.





