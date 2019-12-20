Exploring Rameswaram’s white sandy beaches, ghost towns, and divine blue waters anytime soon? Then book yourself a pretty, budget-friendly beach cottage at Kathadi North in Rameswaram.
These Beach Bungalows In Gorgeous Rameswaram That Come For A Steal
Shortcut
Walk In The Palk
By the blue, blue waters of the Palk Bay, Kathadi North is a lovely property that occupies a secluded, white sand beach in Rameswaram. Amidst palm trees, Kathadi North houses four, white-washed cottages with thatched roofs. One look at them and you’ll know that they’re are perfect for your next escape to the seaside. Especially when we tell you that you can rent them out for INR 3,500 per night. Still too high for you? Then, snap up a comfortable tent nearby for just 1,500 bucks. And just so you get your money’s worth, they throw in a complimentary breakfast and free WiFi too.
The cottages here are earthy and made with eco-friendly materials. So, you get a lovely thatched roof and vintage windows and doors sourced from Karaikudi, a town in the Chettinad region. The rooms come attached with a bathroom with an open roof. So, you can enjoy a shower under the starry sky (couples, are you reading this?).If you are watersport crazy, you can explore the waters around you on a kayak or show off your skills in Stand Up Paddle Boarding. If you’d rather learn a new skill, sign up for a kite-surfing course or even for a basic tutorial in surfing. These come at an extra cost and trained instructors will help you with the nitty gritties.
What Could Be Better
However, do remember that these folks are a bed and breakfast rather than a fancy beach resort. So, the facilities and the services may not be as polished as they would be in a hotel. But for the kind of money you are in shelling out, you get plenty of value.
Pro-Tip
Finding a restaurant in this secluded spot can be a problem so we recommend you sign up for meals from the kitchen. For less than 500 bucks, they’ll serve you the best seafood around here along with organic veggies and the works. However, meals need to be booked in advance or you might have to go to bed hungry.
Comments (0)