Spin Your Tales with Kathalaya’s Academy Of Storytelling

Remember the first book you read as a child? The book that spiralled you into the realm of dragons and elves. Stories are fundamental to getting your message across, and by far the most useful skill you can possess, no matter what field you’re involved in. Whether you’re a filmmaker, a teacher, a theatre student, or even a lawyer, Kathalaya has something to add to your skillset.

Kathalaya was founded by Geeta Ramanujam, an internationally acclaimed storyteller, and is the only globally recognized academy for storytelling in the world. They conduct certificate and diploma courses in storytelling all over India that span over three days for a cost of INR 20,000 with certification recognized all over the world. They teach you the art of storytelling in order to play with words and captivate the minds of the listeners.

Their workshops include sounds and voices, puppetry, language development, digital storytelling and shadow play. So embark on this transformational journey with Kathalaya and learn to weave stories to change the perception of your audience and truly make a lasting impact.