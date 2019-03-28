Kawaii Alert! There's A New Korean Brand Store On Commercial Street

Joining the ranks of East Asian lifestyle stores, Mumuso, is now in Bangalore, and it's adding to the kawaii quotient of the city. Located in Commercial Street (right next to Lifestyle), expect to find the usual fare of cute, functional and oddly useful products that you didn't know you needed. Whether it's green tea face masks, cutesy lunch boxes made of wheat husks or washi tape (for all you stationery fiends), there's plenty of options to splurge your money on. We're already planning a shopping trip here on salary day!

