Skip The Houseboats And Glide Through Alleppey’s Backwaters In A Kayak

If you are unsure of your kayaking skills? Then, opt for the double boats where you’ll be accompanied by an instructor. For those of you wearing your confidence on your sleeve, single boats are available. You will still, however, be followed by an instructor who’ll show you the way. The kayaking trip is usually broken into 45 minutes of rowing after which you’ll break to catch your breath or for a delicious breakfast or lunch.

The company provides waterproof bags so don’t leaving your camera behind. You’ll want to capture the splendid scenery unfolding around you. There are the endless backwaters and the groves that surround them. You’ll also go past green fields and witness everyday scenes from hamlets that line the canals. This exploration is also a great way to spot the abundant avian life here. Kingfishers and woodpeckers are common. Storks, Asian Palm Swifts, Greater Coucals, and Feral Rock Pigeons are also part of the ecosystem here. And dare we say, it’s a brilliant workout! Hello, strong arms and core.

