This Store In Mysore Is Great For All Your Souvenir Shopping

Headed to Mysore and want to do some souvenir shopping before you wrap up your weekend trip? Kayel is a store that sells sarees, blouses, accessories and bags that you’re definitely going to want to stock up on before you head back to Namma Bengaluru.

Handloom sarees from Chettinad in vibrant colours and traditional motifs, Banarasi black and white silk, elegant Chikankari sarees in cotton and georgette are all available here, in case you’re a saree lover. Jhumkas with semi-precious stones, handcrafted, terracotta and brass jewellery are great to go with the attire you pick at the store. Ready to wear cotton blouses can be mixed and matched with sarees so you can walk out of the store with a ready attire.

Elephant printed fine wool stoles, tops and blouses (that double up as tops) are great for a modern twist in your otherwise traditional Indian attire. We especially love the totes here - made of bright colours of plastic wire in different patterns. Pom-pom necklaces were also spotted here and go well with pretty much everything. The store has something for all age groups so be sure to load up on stuff from here for your family and friends.