Kedia’s Fun Food: Satisfy Your Chaat Cravings

Whenever you are around Jayanagar 4th block, this is a must-visit place: Kedia’s Fun Foods. This tiny joint is opposite to the famous Maiyas Restaurant. From authentic parathas to chaats, everything is made to perfection. Must try: Chaats, parathas and Pav Bhaji.

Under ₹500

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

