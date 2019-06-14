Whenever you are around Jayanagar 4th block, this is a must-visit place: Kedia’s Fun Foods. This tiny joint is opposite to the famous Maiyas Restaurant. From authentic parathas to chaats, everything is made to perfection. Must try: Chaats, parathas and Pav Bhaji.
Kedia’s Fun Food: Satisfy Your Chaat Cravings
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 200
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayanagar
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Also On Kedia's Fun Food
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 200
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayanagar
Comments (0)