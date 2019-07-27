Bombay Adda's Keema Pav Is Worth To Die For

Bombay Adda is one fun place to be. Went to eat Pav Bhaji Fondue and fell in love with the Keema Pav so much so that ordered extra pav to finish the Keema. Ordered the Pav Bhaji Fondue, Aam Panna, a gin cocktail, hummusa, and the Keema Pav. The fondue could have better pav. I understand the reason to toast the pav but you don't need to convert it into a rusk. Hummusa was an interesting dish - mini samosas with hummus in a shot glass. Samosas could be spicier if you are going to serve with hummus. The great ambience and the mouth-watering Keema Pav is what would make me go again and again.