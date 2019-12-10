Keep Your Brunch Scenes Sorted At This House-Cum-Cafe Space!

Hole in the wall is the most celebrated quick bite joint in Koramangala and even in Bangalore as well. It's been 2 years since I am in Bangalore and visited this spot 10+ times yet never managed to witness lie count of crowd irrespective of the day of the week. This Saturday I have been here with my Bunch of friends for our brunch. We arrived at 12, got the spot around 12.30. it is very common to wait for at least 30 mins to get a seat here and if you manage to then it is your lucky day. From my 10+ visits, I got to understand that Burger at this place is too good and you will never have enough of it. So we had ordered Naked Burger, Paneer Chilly Burger, Veg Grilled Sandwich, and Garlic bread & French fries. Naked Burger is similar to the same, all the ingredients being presented to you individually. Paneer Chilly Burger is what I love the most here, as it has the sweet chilly layer cover the soft steamed paneer which is placed right in the middle of aromatic buns. Veg Grilled Sandwich was quite good surprisingly as I have tried it for the first time. Garlic Bread and French Fried were good too. As a matter of suggestion, seeing the foot count this place is receiving day by day either they should plan for an extension of seating space or start as a full-fledge cafe spot. So all you out there who are yet to visit, start planning out your weekend brunch from now on.