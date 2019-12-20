Coco Chicken And Delish Seafood, This Restaurant Is Worth The Money

Taawoon is a newly opened Multicuisine restaurant in Narayanapura, Bangalore. They mainly focus on Seafood and they have live preparation options as the customer can select the fish from their storage and as per the customer requirement, they will prepare and make it on the table. Mainly concentrating on Kerala style preparations. It is a good dine-in place for all kind of people. The ambience is adorable and service was top notch. Started with Grilled Fish, Coco Chicken, Shaapu Chatti curry & Appam. Grilled fish was so good as I can feel the spicy taste and they prepared it well. Coco Chicken is a Signature dish here and that took me to homely feel, chicken curry made with Coconut milk and served inside a Coconut as well. Shaapu chatti curry was good and it was spicy. Malabar Chicken biryani was good with fried chicken. Ammachi's chicken curry was another attraction. It can be tried with Kerala Parotta. Overall my experience was great & first time in Bangalore trying Kerala dish this much and nothing went wrong.Will be back to try more .