A New Keto & Sushi Menu For Healthy Food Enthusiasts

You Mee is an upscale casual dining restaurant which serves authentic Pan Asian cuisine and decorated with Japanese comics. You Mee has started a new Keto Menu for healthy food enthusiasts. I recently had their Wild Salmon with Lemon basil Cream and Vegan Broccoli Curry. To obtain a wild salmon is a pretty difficult job, but here the Chef has curated a wonderful dish out of it using special Noodles which is gluten-free. The in house Lemon Basil sauce is one of a kind and blended so well worth the salmon. It is an absolute delicacy. If someone tells you Keto Diet is not fun, take them here. The Brocolli curry which is vegan and also gluten-free is rarely found. In Pan Asian cuisine, this is a rare combination. Health and taste meet! You Mee is mainly known for the Dimsums, Sushi, Robat and Ramen. Their signature is their Duck based dishes. I had the Beijing Duck Cups, where the duck was well cooked and marinated with good spices and wrapped in lettuce, presented in style. In Dimsums, the New York Cheese and Chilli Oil is an absolute feast for one's tastebuds. The chilli oil in You Mee is the best. This is highly recommended. The crunchy chicken and prawn Dimsums were also great. One of the best Sushi I've had is here. Chilli Garlic Prawns, Tuna and also edamame bean sushi is a must try. A special mention for the Three Skewer Mushrooms which had the Wild, Shittake and Portobello with Robata. Desserts are fantastic, the popular Thai Dessert of Water Chestnuts is authentic. Banana Fritter Sundae is absolutely awesome where Bananas are fried and served with Ice cream. Fresh Fruits and ice cream for dessert is a Classic Asian way to end a meal.