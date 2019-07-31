Avoid The Ooty Crowds And Head To This Valley For A Peaceful Holiday

Ooty is pretty and all, but if you're tired of the swarms of tourists and traffic woes, skip the city and head to its outskirts, to Ketti Valley. With sun-rays bouncing out of treetops, sapphire blue skies and a stunning view of the tea plantations, you're bound to forget all about Bangalore and Sony World signal for a while!

For the best views, we'd suggest walking up to Lovedale on the main Ooty-Coonoor road. From there, it's only a short climb to this cave temple atop a hill, where you can get spectacular views of the valley below. If you're lucky, you might even get to see the Nilgiri Mountain train (which, by the way, has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site) chugging cutely along the bridges.

If you feel hunger pangs, simply head to The Culinarium for some Europe vibes and good food (on a budget, too!). As you munch on your roast chicken and pot pies, get unobstructed views of the valley below (it's perfect for the 'Gram!). If you're looking for adventure, you can always try trekking along the hills or take a detour and check out Avalance Lake and Emerald Lake. They're both located about 40 km from Ooty. At Ketti, though, the weather is always pleasant, but the best time to visit would be from August to the end of March.