How Cool: You Can Stay In An Actual Igloo In Manali For Under INR 5,000 A Night!

Keylinga has built two crazy igloos in Kullu Valley that are covered in snow in extreme winter months. The accommodation can take two inhabitants who who don’t mind sub zero temperatures with the side of snow sledging, skiing and other winter sports.

If you’re planning on taking this trip, know that you can stay a maximum of two nights {because that’s all your adventurous bones will be able to take} and you have the option of combining this with one night at a hotel or with a host of camp site activities. You can see all the packages to find the one that best suits you. And then… just hope with all the might that the trip does come through because there’ll be many contenders we reckon.