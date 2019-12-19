Go Green With This Nursery And Patio Decor Store In HSR Layout

Located on the 27th main road of HSR Layout, it’s hard to miss K G L Nursery. With colourful planters hanging from a clothesline and plants dotted along the pavement, take your pick from roses, hibiscus and aloe vera plants.

A regular open roof nursery, they sell basic hanging pots (in black and brown). You can also pick from their collection of polka dotted and Warli printed hanging planters. These are great for apartments as they come with a handle that you can hang off of your balcony railing or window sill. Succulents, caladium bulbs (which have coloured leaves and don’t need too much care-taking) and plumeria plants are great if you’re looking for something ornamental.

Once you walk into the nursery, you will see a huge collection of ceramic pots. They even double up as vases that you could keep indoors. Trays and ceramic mugs can also be found here. The folks running the nursery will also come home and help you set up a garden and regularly check up on your plants. With plants being sold as low as INR 100, feel free to hoard up on plants.