When they say stuffed with kheema they ain't kidding. The kulcha has a healthy portion of kheema, which makes it for a super starter especially for meat lovers. The grill on the meat is also awesome to give it a perfect char.
The Kheema Kulcha At Farzi Cafe Is A Must-Have Combo
Lounges
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Nearest Metro Station: Vidhana Soudha
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What's My Pro Tip
The portion is perfect to share amongst a group of three. These go perfect with any of the signature cocktails that they serve. The cost is roughly INR 300 per small plate.
Anything Else
Don't forget to dip the kulcha in the mint chutney that is served along with the dish.
Also On Farzi Cafe
Lounges
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Nearest Metro Station: Vidhana Soudha
Comments (0)