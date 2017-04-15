The Kheema Kulcha At Farzi Cafe Is A Must-Have Combo

img-gallery-featured
Lounges

Farzi Cafe

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

UB City, Level 2, 202, Vittal Mallya Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

When they say stuffed with kheema they ain't kidding. The kulcha has a healthy portion of kheema, which makes it for a super starter especially for meat lovers. The grill on the meat is also awesome to give it a perfect char.

What's My Pro Tip

The portion is perfect to share amongst a group of three. These go perfect with any of the signature cocktails that they serve. The cost is roughly INR 300 per small plate.

Anything Else

Don't forget to dip the kulcha in the mint chutney that is served along with the dish.

Lounges

Farzi Cafe

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

UB City, Level 2, 202, Vittal Mallya Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default