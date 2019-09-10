Kick Off Your Weekend With Delicious Cocktails & Killer Food

1131 Bar & Kitchen: As an art enthusiast, I am automatically impressed if I see any eatery with paintings and murals. Having said that, I have to mention that this place really has ticked all the checkboxes that a restaurant should have. As you ascend your way up, you will come across beautiful wall murals on every floor. The rooftop is charming, welcoming, and a lively space adorned with abstract wall art. They have decked up one wall complete with indoor plants right next to the cute water fountains. The metal chairs and wooden tables are very stylish and chic. There are also big rustic farm tables and benches in the middle to cater to large parties. Their bar counter is open, minimally decorated with pastel colours. Everything that we ordered was delicious and presented with elegance. It is a great spot to have a really prolonged lunch with friends, family, or even for a first date. Must have: Cocktails: Flip n Sip and Mai Tai, Nachos, and Brownie Sizzler.