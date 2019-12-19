Bookmark This Furniture Store In HSR Layout To Do Up Your Kid's Room!

Want to make sure your kid goes to bed on time? Bribe your little one with beds that look like the batmobile and barbie dolls that will get them to jump into bed happily. Bunker beds that look like fire engines (with secret beds hidden under), Ferrari and Lamborgini car models are great options for kids. Bedroom sets include wardrobes, bed, study tables and even a bedside unit starting at INR 99,000.

With themes of different football clubs, aquariums and even customised options, you can choose from their multi-functional beds that turn into study tables in case you have a small room and could use the extra space. Get wardrobes with Spider-Man and Iron Man in their element that will hopefully get your little one to change into clothes without too much of a hassle. With prices starting at INR 16,000, the products here are definitely worth investing in!

