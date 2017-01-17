Looking To Keep Your Kid Active? Check Out These 5 Kid And Parent-Friendly Gyms For Tons Of Fun

Karate, gymnastics, yoga, football, rock climbing, trampoline — these are just a few of the classes and activities offered by PlayGym to keep your kid running, jumping and moving! It’s also a great place for your kid to make new friends, as the gym facilitates playdates for parents and kids. If you’re unsure whether or not to take the plunge for a full membership, they offer very pocket-friendly hourly rates!

#LBBTip: If your kid is having a birthday party soon, check out PlayGym’s mobile gym for plenty of fun!