Looking To Keep Your Kid Active? Check Out These 5 Kid And Parent-Friendly Gyms For Tons Of Fun

Whether you’re looking to get your little one moving or want to spend some quality time bonding over fun exercises with your child, nothing sounds better than joining a child-friendly gym to help promote a love for sports and fitness. From football to gymnastics, these gyms have something that every child will love. These age-appropriate gyms are a great way to get mommy or daddy and junior to do a fun, energetic, session together!
Little Gym
With two branches in the city, this American gym is for kids aged four months to twelve years. They have a selection of classes, divided by age groups and activities — gymnastics and dance to get the little ones moving, and even other activities like music, arts and crafts if that’s more of your child’s thing! If you as a parent would also like to get involved, check out their classes for kids aged zero to three years: musical instruments, interactive stretching and dancing are just a few activities you can do with your child! Fun, right? And so cute!
PlayGym
Karate, gymnastics, yoga, football, rock climbing, trampoline — these are just a few of the classes and activities offered by PlayGym to keep your kid running, jumping and moving! It’s also a great place for your kid to make new friends, as the gym facilitates playdates for parents and kids. If you’re unsure whether or not to take the plunge for a full membership, they offer very pocket-friendly hourly rates!
#LBBTip: If your kid is having a birthday party soon, check out PlayGym’s mobile gym for plenty of fun!
RnR Fit
If your child is looking to be the next Simone Biles or Kohei Uchimura, RnR Fit is a gymnastics centre featuring top trainers and state of the art facilities. There are classes across a range of abilities from beginner to advanced, and they even have special classes for adults! Parent-child classes are available for kids aged six months to two years which can help develop physical coordination, cooperative play, and creative development. If you have a child with special needs, they have an autism fitness class too that can apparently help develop social skills, fine motor skills and more, making for an all-inclusive, safe and fun environment.
Sporty Beans
This multi-sport program offers a variety of activities for kids aged one to eight years, with a focus on sports like football, basketball and tennis as a way to stay fit and active. By creating a non-competitive environment, Sporty Beans allows for children to focus on developing skills, team spirit and confidence. They even have a parent-toddler sports program, where parents can work in a hands-on program to help their little one develop motor and social skills!
Tribe Fitness
While primarily for adults, this super cool fitness club offers a few programs for kids — but only at their Whitefield branch! Check out their gymnastics program for children aged four years and up, that can help with movement and flexibility without affecting growth. If you have a very small child, try out their parent-toddler swimming program that will help teach your kid the basics of swimming, and is a great way for you to get some pool-time fitness in, too! They also offer instructor-led swimming classes for kids aged five and up.
