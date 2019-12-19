Light Up Your Home With Oriental Lanterns, Chandeliers And Fabric Lamps From This Store

We all know that BVK Iyengar Road is Bangalore's go-to-place for all things lighting related. And if you've been considering upping your home decor game by giving your bedroom a lighting makeover, or simply putting your own stylish stamp on the apartment you rent with your friends, Kingdom Of Lights is where you have to go.

The three-storeyed shop stocks up on a whole range of lights for your home, garden and office space. We were especially enchanted by their wooden Japanese hanging lanterns (priced at INR 1,250 upwards) and vintage-style cascading chandeliers. Make sure to check out the window display dotted with pretty options like a globe-like metal lamp that hangs from the ceiling, and a set of lanterns shaped like teacups.

Prices range from INR 250 to INR 40,000, so you'll be sure to find something or the other to fit your budget (we nearly bought a fabric shade lamp priced at INR 500). Plus, since they keep sourcing new lamps and lights every week, there are plenty of new options to choose from every time you visit.