Kingfisher Launches The New Craft Beer Called As Witbier

When everyone is turning to craft beer in India, Kingfisher also has a take here. The craft beer launched by them is the new Kingfisher Ultra Witbier. As promised by them, It's Aromatic, Flavourful and Refreshing. The slightly roasted hops with a bit of oat and Wheat, the brew is excellent. A tinge of orange and slight coriander can be felt, with a very less ABV this can shake the market!! Kingfisher has done a fantastic job in this. A 500ml can cost you around ₹150 on the MRP, truly a decent price for the product. Go try it out, people!!