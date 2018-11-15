Looking For A Refreshing Non-Alcoholic Drink? Try Kingfisher Radler

Other

Kingfisher

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Refreshing non-alcoholic soft drink with 100% natural ingredients and 30% less sugar. There are three flavours of the product including Lemon, Ginger & Lime, and Lime & Mint. The drink is super refreshing and has less soda compared to other drinks.

What Could Be Better?

More flavours can be introduced like Lime, Grape, Watermelon, Honey + Ginger, and more.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under INR 500

