Show Your Kitchen Some Love Within A Budget With Supplies From This Store In Thippasandra

Just moved into a new apartment or looking to revamp your kitchen? Head to Kitchen Planet in Thippasandra for kitchen supplies that won't break the bank whether it's crockery, steel utensils, kitchen appliances, storage boxes, or gift items. You can set up your entire kitchen after a visit here. Find colourful mugs made out of both plastic and ceramic at Kitchen Planet. Shop ceramic teacups and saucer sets, coffee mugs and tumblers. They also stock dinner sets, serving bowls, soup bowl sets, and spoon and fork sets.

As you walk around the ground floor of the store, you will find a lot of earthen clay crockery like teacups, pots, pans, and serving bowls. If you are health-conscious and moving towards a sustainable life, they have copper and earthen clay bottles. Throwing a house party? Buy a glass dispenser from Kitchen Planet for your jungle juice, mocktail or even 'spa water'. If you are looking for kitchen appliances like juicer mixer, pressure cooker, rice cooker and utensils made out of aluminum and steel, head to the first floor and buy all that you need.

They also have steel, plastic and ceramic boxes for storage and lunch box purposes at Kitchen Planet. Apart from kitchen essentials, they also stock up on a limited collection of gift items like photo frames, artificial flowers, vases, and clocks for all those last-minute gifting needs. Prices here start as low as INR 30 and goes up depending on what you pick.