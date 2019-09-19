Kolhapuri & Saoji Cuisines At Its Best At This Newbie In Kalyan Nagar!

Maharashtrian cuisine is never a no for any foodie. This Newbie in town, Samrajya Maharashtrian Restaurant in Kalyan Nagar, has everything to offer the tastebuds which look forward to a spicy Maharashtrian experience from typical Local Kothambir Vadi to Special Saoji Masala made Drumstick Curry. They are totally open to customize and cook the special delicacies whatever the customer asks for. I asked for Special Maas Vadi which is done with Gram flour which is flattened, steam boiled then pan-fried and finally cooked again as a Curry with special masala which is actually replaced during the days when Non-Veg is not allowed ( During Saavan) to eat. I tried almost the entire menu from Snacks to Thalis and was very impressed with the food. Spice lovers, kindly note spice level is customized according to requirement. Buttermilk was a perfect welcome drink to all of us to settle and relax and then jumped on Kothambir Vadi, Sabudana vada, Vada Pav with Handful perfect big fat vada between the pav and its non-veg version, Kheema pav which was actually good. Missal was perfect with strong pungent spices and Special Aaloo Vadi needs an extra special mention, this is the Marathi Patrode but the best I have had till date with gooey-ness, yumminess of perfect taste of cooked and Panfried Colocasia leaves and spicy Besan paste applied on leaves, A Must Try. I found their Kokum juice slightly different from what I have tasted till now and I have mixed opinion it due to its not-So-sour quality. Sanil loved their special Chicken Sukka with Saoji spices. We ordered two special dishes which weren't in the menu Spicy Saoji Drumstick Curry, Maas Vadi which were served with Jowar Rotis and were brilliant and bold in spice levels and taste. Coming to the Thalis, I obviously tried their Vegetarian Pithala Bhakar Thali which had 2 Bhakars ( Jowar rotis), Pithala ( Spicy Besan gravy), Rice, Papad, Dal, Bharali Vangi (Stuffed Baigan with Kolhapuri spices). Tried tasting their Special Mutton Thali which was huge with Mutton Sukka, Tambada Pandhara Rassa with Bhakars which is too much to eat along with all these snacking, so advised to try just the thalis instead of other munchings and Special Samrajya Fish thali with Fish Fry, fish curry and Bhakar ( We all shared our thalis) - both were huge and worth the price. Desserts are my section and Puran Poli in here is undoubtedly a unanimous winner not alone here amongst all the Puran Polis I tried, the addition of Nut Meg powder in the Puran made the hugest difference and made this dessert to steal the show. Overall this place gave me a legit satisfaction with its taste and Spice levels. #SakhiRavoorDiaries