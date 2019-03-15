No Money, No Cry: Where To Eat In Koramangala For INR 100 Or Less

Be it the beginning of the month or the fag end of it, none of us like to pass up a good deal when it comes to eating out. And if you are hungry and looking for a thrifty meal, then, there’s no better place than Koramangala. Almost every lane you walk through, you’ll find plenty of restaurants, cafes, and makeshift stalls that offer VFM eats that make your wallet happy. Since this could well turn out out to be a bottomless list, we are dividing it up into a series of that we’ll share over the coming months. LBB explores Koramangala to bring you the places where you can eat for INR 100 or less.