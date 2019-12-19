Koramangala’s Got A Victorian-Themed Cafe And It’s Gorgeous, Insta-Worthy & Does Killer Desserts!

Bright cyan blue interiors are what will catch your eye when you step into Sixth Avenue Cafe. But then the vintage furniture with floral upholstery, the antique props, and a rather Insta-worthy wall come into the picture. The place is as pretty as it can get with bougainvillaeas on the outside. Plenty to put on your Instagram feed (you should have seen my feed!). The Insta-worthy wall that I'm talking about is by the dessert counter and it's filled with all kinds of vintage props! The space is perfect for dates, gossip sesh or to even work out of. Right next to the counter is the bakery section. On baking day, you will see everything from bread to cake being made. Speaking of food, the cafe's food is hardly Victorian, but they do have an extensive collection of tea. Try the Moroccan Mint, it refreshes the palate before you dig into the appetisers. The Chicken Skewers with BBQ Sauce and Avenue's Dynamite Shrimps come recommended. The burger menu is a delight with plenty of meaty options. The patties and buns are made in-house and you've got an option of the Double Whopper if you are particularly hungry. Main course comes with generous portions that can be split between two people. Try the Chicken Pot Pie, an Avenue signature and hot seller. Wrap up your date or gossip sesh by ordering the absolutely sinful Brotus Mess.