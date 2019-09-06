The ambience of Soo Ra Sang was really good. It's on a terrace and the walls are wooden. They were playing K-pop music which made it more fun. We got the chicken BBQ and beef BBQ. We thought BBQ would be unlimited because the price was kind of high but we ended up getting 5-6 pieces of meat per person. The idea of Korean BBQ got me really excited but the food was pretty decent. This is especially for people who like to experiment with their food and like Korean cuisine.
A Cute Little Place Serving Korean BBQ With Amazing K-Pop Music.
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Lower prices or better quantity
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Bae
