This Student Friendly Bar Offers Amazing Food Along With Old Rock Music!

img-gallery-featured
Bars

Eskobar

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

145, 60 Feet Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Eskobar located next to Madhuloka in the heart of Kormangala is an amazing chill-out place college students. This is a beautiful place vibing with old rock music and rock artists frames hanging all around. It is very pocket-friendly and the service is also good. It has a 70/80 pax capacity It serves draught beer tower for 989 and 500ml for 139 RS. This is how cheap it is. Starters have a good variety and good Quantity served. Everything tastes good and there is nothing to complain. Desserts section had Oly 2 items. Which I felt could be more. If you are planning a party. Head over to this amazing place.😍

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae.

Bars

Eskobar

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

145, 60 Feet Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default