Poshto, Ilish and Dhakai Mangsho At Bengali Restaurant Koshe Kosha

Start your meal here with a Aam Pora Shorbot, a refreshing Bengali summer drink where roasted mango pulp is muddled in a glass with water, sugar and a hint of cumin. Or the Bengali take on the lassi with a squeeze of Gondhoraj lime thrown in {Gondhorajer Ghol}. We would have much preferred both drinks to have little less sweet than they did.

While the starters section of the menu offered regular chop, cutlet, fish fry and singara {samosa}, we dived straight into the main course for a week night dinner. We started with Jhinge Aloo Poshto {potatoes and ridge gourd cooked in poppy paste}, Narkel Cholar Dal {chana dal cooked with raisins and coconut bits}, Chanar Dalna {cottage cheese cooked in a gravy} with steamed rice. The food did taste just like home {this reviewer is a Bengali after all} except for the Chanar Dalna which had way too much gravy going on. Though we’d have liked to try the Poshto Ilish {hilsa cooked in poppy paste}, we were told that it might be a bit sweet, so we settled for the tried and tested Shorshe Ilish {hilsa cooked in mustard}. The fish itself was rather good and fresh. We would have preferred a restrained hand with the mustard, but the fish itself made us forget about the overwhelming pungency.

The Bhetki Jhaal was competent and the mustard and tomato gravy had the right bite. We finished our mega meal with a pulao, a sweet rice flecked with dry fruits and nuts and Dhakai Mangsho, a spicy mutton curry cooked with whole spices and a touch of cumin.