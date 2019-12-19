This Book Store In Rajajinagar Is Filled With Stories And They Sell Them For INR 200 A Kilo!

Krsna Books in Rajajinagar is an underground place (hidden from the public eye since it’s located in the basement, under Karthik Sweets). Selling brand new books, they also have dedicated shelves for second-hand books only for INR 100. We saw Enid Blyton and Lemony Snicket and were immediately taken back to our childhood. For you Game Of Thrones lovers, they have the whole series available (even in the second-hand category) so happily add them to your collection, or make one.



For those of you with kids, they have a variety of colouring and activity books (even in the adult section), and for learning over the summer head to their encyclopedia shelves. Selling books by the kilo for INR 200, this is bound to become your favourite haunt for books. They even have Tinkle and Archies which gave us a major throwback. Tick off all the books from your wish list and add them to your collection as well. Best part? You can return books here and exchange them for another set, just like a library!