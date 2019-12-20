Flying Solo On Your Next Getaway? Then Check Out This Ocean Front Resort In Gokarna

Nestled in the vicinity of the beautiful Kudle Beach, the Kudle Ocean Front cottages offer you a peaceful getaway from the bustling life of the city. These cottages, unlike the brick and mortar ones, are made completely from pine wood and come with all modern amenities. These private cottages come with little balconies, where you can sit and unwind with a book. The people who run the place have also put hammocks in the garden as well. Maybe work on that tan?

The cottages are available in AC and Non-AC and come with WiFi facilities. The AC cottages are priced at INR 3,500 while the Non-AC is for INR 2,500. Now, during the off-season between May and September, the prices are much lower with the AC cottage available for INR 2,500.