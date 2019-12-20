Gokarna is all about roughing it out with cottage stays. With Kudle Ocean Front you can still enjoy the cottage stay experience minus the roughing out. It’s luxury cottages bang outside Kudle beach.
Flying Solo On Your Next Getaway? Then Check Out This Ocean Front Resort In Gokarna
Stay In Style
Nestled in the vicinity of the beautiful Kudle Beach, the Kudle Ocean Front cottages offer you a peaceful getaway from the bustling life of the city. These cottages, unlike the brick and mortar ones, are made completely from pine wood and come with all modern amenities. These private cottages come with little balconies, where you can sit and unwind with a book. The people who run the place have also put hammocks in the garden as well. Maybe work on that tan?
The cottages are available in AC and Non-AC and come with WiFi facilities. The AC cottages are priced at INR 3,500 while the Non-AC is for INR 2,500. Now, during the off-season between May and September, the prices are much lower with the AC cottage available for INR 2,500.
Wander Around
Apart from beaching it out at Kudle, there’s plenty to do around the resort. The resort itself has a pool table where you can try your hand at a game or two. The place also offers water sports, arranges bonfires, treks, and beach and temple visits at additional charges. If you are staying for an extended period, you can go on a road trip to the nearby Yana Rocks or Vibhuti Waterfalls which is on the way to Yana Rocks.
