Kurtoskalacs Fnally Makes It's Way To Indiranagar

So Kurtoskalacs finally makes it's way into Indiranagar now and let me tell you they're here to rule. Kurtoskalacs is a Place that serves the very famous Hungarian dish known as Chimney Cones and Chimney Cakes. They serve their Savoury Dishes in Chimney Cones and Desserts too in Chimney Cones/Cakes. Staff Behavior was very friendly and approachable. You can ask the owners and the chef anything and they will answer all your questions happily so that's very generous and professional of them. Service was quick and they made us their Chimney Cones/Cakes in less than 10 - 15 minute depending on the dish type whether it being desserts or savoury as they believe to provide the customers fresh and well-made dishes. Must try : Food, -Smurfs ( Blue Velvet Cake + White Chocolate + Assorted Nuts ) it comes in a blue Chimney Cake ( Picture Displayed Above ) -Tiramisu Chimney Cones -Red Velvet Chimney Cones -Chicken Ghee Roast Chimney Cones -Magic Shrooms Chimney Cones Drinks, -Mixed Berry Shake - It's pricing is very reasonable too based on the quality and quality they serve at to us. - The best thing about this outlet is that they have a live kitchen, that's right. Now you can see your Chimney Cones/Cakes being prepared right before your eyes from the beginning till the end. - Shakes are well blended and the syrups they use is straight out from the actual raw ingredients and made into jams and then used in blending for making their shakes so it's Organic and fresh so that's amazing to know.