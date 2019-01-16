First off, let me tell you that a kurtoskalacs or chimney cakes as they are popularly known as is a Hungarian street food. It's basically pastry that's filled with savoury or dessert stuffing. The eponymous cafe in Koramangala is touted to be the first one to bring it here all the way from Budapest to Bangalore. It's a cute cafe space with an alfresco seating, so post-work and for all you peeps from JNC and Christ University, looking for a quick snack, you know where to head to. They do two versions of the kurtoskalacs -- the chimney cone and chimney cake -- with the dessert version having both the cake and the cone. The cake version can be customised with various toppings that include chocolate sauce and whipped cream. If you are going for the cone version of The OG, fair warning: it's filling and rich with fresh ice cream, caramel sauce, and chocolate drizzle. Fans of Nutella, the Nutella Curl is a must-try along with the Strawberry Mess, which is not on the menu, but is a special. And yes, it's messy. In fact, keep plenty of tissue around. The savoury kind is very desi and local in flavours with everything from a Butter Chicken stuffing to Ghee Roast Chicken. But I skipped that and decided to try the Carolina Chicken which has BBQ chicken and toasted cheese stuffing. It's a lot less messier and it's quite filling too. I found it hard to finish it. Mojitos and shakes are there for you to pair with your chimney cake. Watermelon Sparkle and Green Apple Sparkle are my picks.
Bangalore Gets Its First Kurtoskalacs And You Need To Head To Koramagangala To Find Out What It Is
The cakes are messy to eat and you don't get any cutlery or plates to help you make things easier. There's plenty of tissues around to wipe yourself clean though.
The entire menu is under the INR 250 mark and if you are going there solo, a chimney cake and drink will cost your just about INR 250. Budget eating!
The chimney cones are quite filling and can be easily shared by two people, so head here with your BFFs, bae or even the whole gang.
