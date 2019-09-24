Drop By La Case De For Some Fresh Beers & Good Food

Even though La casa is a brewery & kitchen, I believe it's famous for its fresh beers but still, there is a lot here for a vegetarian person like me. Mocktails: Well to start with, let me first talk on my mocktail which was Chilli Guava Lemonade. It was quite refreshing and was giving the nice tinge of chilli and guava with every sip, thoroughly enjoyed my mocktail Starters, talking about starters here is the list of the things that I tried: -Crispy Lotus Stem: Let me tell you by far the best variant or a starter of lotus stem that I ever had it was so crispy yummy and tasty that we had to order it again as one full plate for 3 of us didn't suffice. -Soft Cheese and Mushroom Calzone: After many years I try a calzone and it was just yummy the stuffing of cheese and mushroom was so good that I just loved it -Dahi Kabab &Gulabi Paneer Tikka: Dahi kabab and Gulabi paneer tikka were great. Paneer was very soft and the rose flavour was adding uniqueness to it. Again never had paneer with a rose flavour, the rose was complimenting paneer. -Chilli Baby Corn Main Course: In the main course I ordered their vegetarian version of Bunny Chow(it's just like a burger stuffed from top), it was filled with cottage cheese and mushroom stuffing. The bun was very soft and the stuffing of paneer was just awesome, soothing, refreshing for my taste buds, I loved this innovative version of burgers. The second thing I tried was their Crepes which had nice cheese and mushroom stuffing, so fluffy and so creamy and tasty stuffing. I loved it. Both mains were just too good I just fell in love with their food. They also make wood fire pizzas freshly in their ovens. I didn't try it. Desserts: Now talking about my favourite part which is the deserts. Here are the things that I tried 3 Vanilla Cake and Cassette Ice cream with rum-soaked nuts. Three vanilla cake was a bit sweeter but I love the softness of the cake it was as freshers just out of the oven. My favourite turned out to be there cassata icecream of course minus nuts. After a long time, I had a cassette and this was far beyond my imagination. Location: In terms of location, it is situated at a place which is closed by for a lot of residential places so it seems to be a quiet happening place, just that I found one empty plot where I parked my car. In terms of ambience, it has lots of skylit roofs which was looking so good and indeed lots of green element All in all, here is my overall rating: Food: 5/5 Ambience: 5/5 Location: 4.5/5 Service: 5/5 Hygiene: 5/5