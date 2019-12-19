Indiranagar's Swish, New Wine Boutique Stocks Over 300 Varieties Of Liquor Including The White Walker Whisky

La Cave on Indiranagar's 100 Feet Road will leave you picking up more than just your regular scotch and beer. The spacious swish wine and spirits boutique is split into two floors that house over 300 varieties from all over the world. The ground floor is dedicated to IMFL and beers. Pick from Greater Than (India's first craft gin), Jim Beam's, and Black Dog, among others here. Beer snobs you will be happy to know that the boutique is well stocked -- you have Hopper, Simba, White Owl, Bira, and the usual suspects of Buds, Hoegaarden, and even Kingfisher (bae!).

The second floor is dedicated to all international brands and the wine cellar that's packed with options from all over the world. We are talking about not just France and Italy, but also Sauvignon Blanc, Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Pinot Noir from South America, USA, New Zealand, Australia, Spain, and even Germany. There's Indian wine too in the form of Grover Zampa, Sula, and Fratelli.

